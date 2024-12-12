GOVT CHALLENGES EDGAR LUNGU TO REVEAL HIS PLAN B FOLLOWING CONCOURT’S RULING IN HIS ELIGIBILITY CASE



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Government has challenged former President Edgar Lungu to reveal his Plan B is, following the Constitutional Court’s ruling in his eligibility case.





Mr. Lungu has announced that he has activated a strategy he referred to as “Plan B,” aimed at continuing the fight for democracy and ensuring the will of the Zambian people prevails after the Concourt ruled that he is ineligible to contest the 2026 and future elections.





Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has told a media briefing in Lusaka this morning that the earlier the former head of state discloses his Plan B, the better, saying government hopes the Plan B will be within the realm of the law, failure to which the law will take it’s course.





Mr. Mweetwa has since advised Zambians not to trivialize the talked about Plan B but take it seriously, stating that citizens may connect any unwanted happenings in the country in future to Mr. Lungu’s undisclosed plan.





Meanwhile, government has assured that the country is food secure for at least six months following the 363,000 metric tonnes of maize in the Food Reserve Agency storage including stocks being held by the private sector, totaling 750,000 metric tonnes.



PHOENIX NEWS