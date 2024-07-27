GOVT CHIEF WHIP DENIES CLAIMS THAT UPND MPS HELD CAUCUS MEETING TO LIFT EDGAR LUNGU’S IMMUNITY

GOVT CHIEF WHIP DENIES CLAIMS THAT UPND MPS HELD CAUCUS MEETING TO LIFT EDGAR LUNGU’S IMMUNITYo

Government Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa has dismissed allegations that UPND Members of Parliament held a caucus meeting to lift former President, Edgar Lungu’s immunity.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr Mulusa has clarified that UPND MPs held a caucus with President Hakainde Hichilema this week to review the performance of the ruling party and not to remove Mr. Lungu’s immunity.

Mr Mulusa has also refuted allegations that the UPND wants to secure a majority of seats in parliament to amend the constitution, saying this cannot be done without wide consultations.

He explains that constitutional matters are cardinal and will be done in the right manner, where every Zambian is involved and agreements will be made for the majority benefit of citizens.

Mr Mulusa has also indicated that UPND has no plans of expelling 9 members of parliament as earlier alleged by the PF, saying the continued allegations from the former ruling party are concerning.

PHOENIX NEWS