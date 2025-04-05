Govt, Church Enjoy Strong Partnership in Zambia Despite Critics, Says UPND



The Zambian government and the Church maintain a strong and collaborative relationship as equal partners in national development, according to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





UPND Chairperson for Religious Affairs and Chaplaincy Services, Reverend Dr. William Njombo, affirmed this commitment during a media briefing, stating that criticism from some societal sectors will not deter the government from working with the Church.





He emphasized the crucial role of the Church in providing spiritual leadership, counsel, and guidance to society and the nation.



Dr. Njombo expressed concern over attempts to undermine the existing cordial relationship, urging that such efforts should not be condoned.





Meanwhile, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe addressed comparisons between the current constitutional reform process and the previously failed Bill 10





He asserted that such comparisons are “unfair and misguided,” highlighting that the current reforms are progressive and intended to benefit all Zambian citizens, unlike the alleged partisan interests of Bill 10.



