GOVT CLARIFIES ALLOWANCES PAID TO SOLDIERS SERVING ON UN MISSION ASSIGNMENTS

By Balewa Zyuulu

Government through Defence minister Ambrose Lufuma has clarified on the allowances paid to soldiers that go to serve on United Nations –UN- mission assignments.

Mr Lufuma says following the policy directive given by President Hakainde Hichilema regarding the need for soldiers to receive 100% of the UN allowances, there are certain modalities which have to be effected in order to bring about the requisite changes to the law.

He says the immediate action that has to be taken is to amend the law by repealing SI no. 7 of 1994 and SI no. 67 of 2002, a process that has already begun and once complete, the policy directive will then be implemented.

Mr Lufuma has since urged the public to desist from inciting or seducing members of the Defence force by issuing and commenting on military matters with the intention to incite members of the Defence force to rise against the government.

He says the law criminalizes such acts under section 48 and 49 of the penal code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia with a prescribed sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction for the offence of inciting mutiny.

PHOENIX NEWS