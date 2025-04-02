GOVT CLARIFIES OPEN ACCESS FRAMEWORK APPLIES TO DIESEL ONLY



By Nelson Zulu



Government has clarified that the Open Access Framework exclusively applies to the importation of diesel through the TAZAMA pipeline into the country.



Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Technical Services Peter Mumba says 80% of diesel is transported by the open access framework through the TAZAMA pipeline and 20% by road.





Mr. Mumba emphasized that petrol, kerosene and jet a-1 will continue to be transported by road and disclosed that the first shipment of diesel under the open access of 35,000 metric tonnes by 3 lots is already stocked in Da re-Salaam.





He maintains that the framework is key in providing efficient, affordable and reliable supply of diesel in the country.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mumba says it is folly for one to compare the prices of fuel in Malawi to Zambia because that country’s fuel is smuggled and that Zambia remains confident of having a stable supply of fuel.



PHOENIX NEWS