Govt come & Govts go; the only constant Zambian has is lawyer Lewis Mosho fraudulent actions into our Judiciary- Miles Sampa



By Miles Sampa

Government come & Governments go; the only constant Zambian has is lawyer Lewis Mosho fraudulent actions into our Judiciary.

Yesterday he submitted a forged signature of my old man ba Hon Lazarous Chota as having signed somewhere he was not aware of. The signature on the left in the screenshot is his real one but on some minutes they forged is the one in the middle.

They are heartless because currently Hon Chota has been bed ridden for some months now and when we visited him last night, he stated that no one has ever been to see him last 3 months or so he has been quite ill and at no time did he sign any papers anywhere. Even as we commit fraud bane; atleast let’s have a heart.

We consequently reporting Lewis Mosho and his mercenary young rookies lawyers on the case to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ).

Enough of Lewis Mosho holding our judiciary hostage with tricks and fraudulent documents.

MBS10.07.2024