GOVT COMMENCES COUNTRYWIDE MOBILE ISSUANCE OF NRCs TO RUN FOR THREE MONTHS AT A COST OF K440 MILLION, TARGETTING 3.5 MILLION ZAMBIANS





Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, on Friday morning delivered a ministerial statement in Parliament regarding the issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) through mobile registration.



The Department of National Registration, Passports, and Citizenship is tasked with issuing national identity documents such as NRCs, travel documents, and civil registration certificates, as outlined by various Zambian laws.





The mobile registration exercise aims to capture eligible Zambian citizens, particularly those in rural and remote areas, and will provide NRCs to citizens aged 16 and above, as well as those who have lost or damaged their cards. This initiative supports economic participation and strengthens electoral processes, in line with the 8th National Development Plan.



The exercise will prioritise transparency, accountability, and fairness, with a commitment to avoiding the corruption seen in previous administrations. Strict disciplinary actions will be taken against any officers found guilty of corrupt practices. The goal is to ensure public trust and to carry out the exercise with integrity.





The Mobile NRC issuance will start on April 1, 2025, and will run for three months. The target is to register 3.5 million Zambians across all provinces, with an estimated cost of K440 million. This nationwide effort is crucial for empowering citizens to participate in democratic processes, including the 2026 elections.





Mr. Mwiimbu concluded by urging Members of Parliament to engage with their constituencies and emphasise the importance of obtaining an NRC for participation in governance and access to essential services.