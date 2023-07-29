GOVT COMMENDED FOR TIMELY PAYMENT OF MAIZE SUPPLIERS TO FRA

Business Expert, Chibbabbuka Mizinga says the timely payment of farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) will help them plan on time for the coming farming season and this will increase crop production.

Mr. Chibbabbuka says it is evident that the UPND administration recognises farming as a business and its potential in contributing to the country’s meaningful economic development.

He tells Radio Chikuni News that the prompt payments will not only increase liquidity but also improve financial stability among small scale farmers and this will stimulate economic growth.

Mr. Chibbabbuka notes that government resolve to release funds on time will also help improve agriculture practices among farmers and this will contribute to national and household food security.

He further outlined that the availability of maize with FRA will lead to reduced mealie meal prices because increased supply of maize on the market and this will encourage cost efficiency the sector.

Mr. Chibbabbuka says this is the best to venture into agriculture for those with doubts because the UPND government has developed sound policies aimed at developing the sector and ensure farmers get reasonable dividends from their sweat.