GOVT COMMISSIONS 31 COMMUNITY PROJECTS AND HANDS OVER EARTH-MOVING EQUIPMENT IN KITWE DISTRICT

GOVERNMENT COMMISSIONS 31 COMMUNITY PROJECTS AND HANDS OVER EARTH-MOVING EQUIPMENT IN KITWE DISTRICT





By Respite Kaoma



Government has commissioned 31 community projects and handed over five pieces of earth-moving equipment in Kitwe District, Copperbelt Province, valued at approximately K30 million Kwacha.



These initiatives were implemented under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



Speaking during the official commissioning ceremony in Kitwe, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo described this initiative by the Kitwe City Council as a significant milestone in the government’s commitment to delivering development to all corners of the country.





Mr. Matambo emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable development across both urban and rural areas, especially in improving the road network.



Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya expressed optimism that the purchasing of this equipment, coupled with the government’s allocation of K3.3 million for constituency feeder roads under the CDF, will significantly improve the district’s road network.





District Administrative Officer Mwamba Mulenga acknowledged the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a transformative force in communities, noting the impactful projects and five vital pieces of equipment being commissioned.





Meanwhile, Kitwe Town Clerk Patrick Kambita disclosed that the Kitwe City Council has set its goal to become a model of authority in the country, setting a high standard for all sister councils.