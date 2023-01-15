GOVT COMPLETES PAYMENT OF SALARY ARREARS TO OVER 30,000 TEACHERS RECRUITED LAST YEAR

Government says it has completed the payment of salary arrears for the over 30,000 teachers that were recruited last year and were not on payroll.

Education Minister Douglas Siakalima says by December 2022 the Ministry Of Finance had released money to clear the salary arrears for some teachers that had gone for three months without pay after reporting for work in their various stations.

In an interview, Mr. Siakalima government appreciates the role Teachers play in shaping its citizens and the delay to pay some teachers was not intentional but was as a result of some newly recruited teachers not having submitted all the required documents including bank details for the government to initiate the payments.

In November last year some newly recruited teachers threatened to down tools following the government’s failure to pay them their three months’ salary arrears despite having started work and had submitted all the details required by the ministry of education through the various district education boards offices where they were deployed.