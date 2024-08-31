GOVT CONCERNED WITH DRYING WATER BODIES



Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu says government is concerned with the rate at which water bodies have continued to dry up.



Mr. Nzovu says most water bodies are drying up, which is affecting the ability of water utilities to supply water in most parts of the country.



He says the government has been forced to drill commercial boreholes at a high cost to ensure that there is constant and uninterrupted water supply in most towns.



Speaking when he met with North Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu, Mr. Nzovu said the government will actively support and implement the Water Resources Management Authority -WARMA- Act and ensure that all water bodies are protected.



ZNBC