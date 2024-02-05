GOVT CONCLUDES PRELIMINARY SURVEYS ON SUGILITE MINING IN MANSA DISTRICT

By Michael Kaluba

Government has completed its preliminary surveys on Sugilite mining in Mansa district in Luapula province and is optimistic that all processes will be finalized by the end of the first quarter of 2024 for the country to officially begin mining the mineral.

Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Hapenga Kabeta says a team of technocrats deployed to a specific mine in Mansa has finished its work and is now awaiting authorization from appropriate authorities on the proposed mining format.

Dr. Kabeta has disclosed to Phoenix News that government intends to have clarity on its findings, recommendations, and approval to undertake large-scale mining of the mineral, which has lately gained attention due to unlawful Sugilite activities.

He has also stated that deliberations on the future of the gold mining industry are still ongoing, with key players currently examining a memorandum of understanding before implementing a fully organized sector.

He says the MOU proposes procedures for collecting, processing and refining gold locally, and that government’s goal is to swiftly adopt practical solutions in the gold mining industry following extensive consultations.

PHOENIX NEWS