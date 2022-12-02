GOVT CONDEMNS STUDENTS INVOLVED IN BRIBES FOR EXCHANGE WITH RESULTS IN CONTINUOUS ASSESSMENTS TESTS

By Lukundo Nankamba

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Joel Kamoko has condemned students involved in bribes for exchange with results in continuous assessments tests, saying this has the ability to affect the credibility of examinations in Zambia.

Recently, the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a Levy Mwanawasa Medical University Lecturer for receiving over K16, 000 in bribes from students in exchange with results in continuous assessments tests.

Mr. Kamoko tells Phoenix News that this act is unethical especially that health courses are very sensitive fields which do not require such incompetence, as they compromise on the quality of health personnel the country will have at the expense of lives.

He has expressed worry over the caliber of graduates the country will produce, with students who think grades are more important than acquiring knowledge

And National Action for Quality Education in Zambia-NAQEZ- Executive Director Aaron Chansa hopes the arrest of the lecturer will serve as a deterrent to others not to engage in such acts.

