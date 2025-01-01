GOVT CONFIRMS DANDY KRAZY’S CONDITION CRITICAL AND UNSTABLE

January 1,2025

The government has confirmed that the condition of renowned musician Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Krazy, is extremely critical and unstable.

Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana revealed that Mr. Chibambo recently underwent brain surgery.

Mr. Kawana stated that doctors at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) – Adult Hospital are working tirelessly to resuscitate the musician.

He made the remarks during a visit to UTH, where Mr. Chibambo was evacuated after being involved in a road accident on the Great North Road on December 31, 2024.

Mr. Kawana was accompanied by Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Lishimpi during the hospital visit.

The Information and Media Permanent Secretary has urged Zambians to remember Mr. Chibambo in their prayers during this challenging time.

TF