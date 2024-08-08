Govt confirms giving 650,000 tons maize import transportation contract from Tanzania to Zambia to FQM, but fails to make public the contract values

GOVT. CLARIFIES THE TRANSPORTATION OF MAIZE BY FQM FROM TANZANIA



MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Elias Mubanga has clarified that the Government has not given First Quantum Mine any contract to transport maize which the government is buying from Tanzanian.



Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe today, Mr. Mubanga explained that FQM offered to freely transport the maize on their way back after leaving copper in Tanzania.



He clarified that FQM will only transport 4000 metric tonnes out of the over 600, 000 metric tonnes of the maize that the government has purchased from Tanzania.



He further explained the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) is already in touch with the local Truckers Association to make arrangements on how they can be engaged to take up the transportation of the remainder of the maize.



Mr. Mubanga was responding to concerns earlier raised following a meeting by local transporters who said the government has given FQM a contract to transport maize from Tanzania leaving the local transporters.



Zanis