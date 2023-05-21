Govt Congratulates Mpali & King Bugar Shows For Claiming The Prestigious Best Original Telenovela Award & Best Unscripted Original Award

GOVERNMENT CONGRATULATES MPALI & KING BUGAR SHOWS FOR CLAIMING THE PRESTIGIOUS BEST ORIGINAL TELENOVELA AWARD & BEST UNSCRIPTED ORIGINAL AWARD

Congratulations to Mpali (Frank Sibbuku and Team) for winning the Best Original Telenovela Award, and to King Bugar (Macky II and Team) for clinching the Best Unscripted Original Award at the 9th African Magic Viewers Choice Awards held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The entire nation joins together in celebrating your remarkable achievement. Your talent and hard work have been duly recognized, and we are immensely proud of your accomplishments. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Multichoice, Zambezi Magic, and all the partners who have provided a platform for our creatives to shine and thrive.

As a government, we are fully committed to supporting and strengthening the creative sector. We recognize its significance as a key player in our national development, and we are actively working towards creating a more conducive environment for the growth of our creative industry. The revision of the National Film Policy is just one of the steps we are taking to pave the way for more incredible achievements like yours.

A special mention goes out to Uncle Limbani and all the other nominees. Your contributions have also been recognized, and we appreciate your dedication and talent.

Lastly, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the fans who voted overwhelmingly and showed the world that Zambia is a land of original creativity. Your unwavering support has played an integral role in this success, and we are grateful for your enthusiasm.

Once again, congratulations on this well-deserved recognition. Your achievements have made our nation proud, and we look forward to witnessing even greater milestones in your future endeavors.

Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts