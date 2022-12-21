Govt Considering Introducing Voluntary National Service To Young People – HH

GOVERNMENT CONSIDERING INTRODUCING VOLUNTARY NATIONAL SERVICE TO YOUNG PEOPLE – HH

President HICHILEMA says government is considering introducing voluntary national service to young people to instill discipline and patriotism among youths.

President HICHILEMA says he has made the proposal to Defence Minister AMBROSE LUFUMA and Defence Chiefs to find a way of re-introducing the program which was mandatory during the UNIP days.

President HICHILEMA, who was trained as a Zambia National Service cadet at Mushili Camp in Ndola, says national service instills discipline and patriotism in young people.

The Head of State says youths who go through National Service rarely engage in bad vices because they are well trained and behaved.

And President HICHILEMA has advised young people who are being recruited into the Defence and Security wings to love and be committed to serve the nation with pride.

President HICHILEMA says officers in the Zambia Defence Force must defend the nation’s sovereignty and independence by being professional and commited.

The Head of State says his government will support the men and women in uniform because they are the defenders of the nation’s security.

The President was speaking when he graced the Golden Jubilee celebrations for the Zambia National Service -ZNS at their Chongwe Unit.

And Defence Minister AMBROSE LUFUMA said he will work closely with ZNS to ensure that it continues to play a crucial role on ensuring food security in the country.

Mr. LUFUMA said through it’s farms and agribusiness, the service has been contributing to good nutrition by growing enough food to feed the nation.

Meanwhile, ZNS Commander MALITI SOLOCHI said the service has been of help to the nation through it’s military and industry roles in the past 50 years.

Among those who attended the ZNS Golden Jubilee at ZNS Chongwe Unit are several Cabinet Ministers, Chief BUNDA BUNDA of the Soli people, Defence Attaches from Embassies accredited to Zambia and former Defence Chiefs.