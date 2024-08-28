GOVT CONSIDERING NEW LICENSING REQUIREMENT WHICH WILL COMPEL MINING INVESTORS TO ESTABLISH THEIR OWN POWER PLANTS



By Balewa Zyuulu



Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Hapenga Kabeta has disclosed that government is considering a new licensing requirement, which would compel major mining investors to establish their own power plants to ensure greater energy reliability.



Dr. Kabeta has told Phoenix News that the proposed policy aims to reduce the dependency of mining companies on the national electricity grid, which has faced frequent outages and capacity constraints.



He explains that currently, the national grid is overburdened and often unreliable for the intensive energy needs of mining operations, hence such a policy would ensure a more stable and uninterrupted energy supply, critical for the high-energy demands of mining operations.



Dr Kabeta is hopeful that this could in turn, lead to creation of more job opportunities, stimulate local industries, and contribute to overall national development.



