GOVT CONVERTS KAPOKO’S FORFEITED PROPERTY INTO CORRECTIONAL FACILITY



The Zambia Correctional Service is renovating a property in Lusaka’s Roma area to establish a correctional facility for incarcerated mothers with children aged four years and below.



The facility, formerly a lodge, was forfeited to the state by the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2022 after former Ministry of Health Chief Human Resource Officer Henry Kapoko was convicted on 69 counts of theft by a public servant.



Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu says the ministry is implementing President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to separate circumstantial children and their mothers from the general correctional population.



The facility has been named the Diana Nalupya Correctional Facility in honor of Zambia’s first female Acting Commissioner of Prisons.