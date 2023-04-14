Govt Decision To Suspend Duty On Imported Mealie Meal Illegal And Should Be Withdrawn- Kampyongo

GOVT DECISION TO SUSPEND DUTY ON IMPORTED MEALIE MEAL ILLEGAL AND SHOULD BE WITHDRAWN

By Balewa Zyuulu

Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo is urging government to rescind its recent decision that suspends duty on imported mealie meal because it is illegal.

Government through the Ministry of Finance has issued a Statutory Instrument –SI-that suspends the duty on imported mealie meal, when imported by a holder of an import permit issued by the Ministry of Agriculture with the aim of addressing the shortage of mealie meal in some parts of the country.

Speaking on Friday’s edition of let the people talk program this morning, Mr Kampyongo argues that since government claims that it does not intend to service the local market with the imported mealie from South Africa, there is no need to maintain the implementation of the Si which was gazetted and came into operation on 6th April, 2023.

Mr Kampyongo has also asked government to do the right thing and not violate the provision of the national biosafety act by importing mealie that contains Genetically Modified Organisms-GMOs-.

Mr Kampyongo is also urging the National Biosafety Authority-NBA- and other civil society organizations to hold government accountable and ensure the mealie meal imported from South Africa does not end up being consumed by Zambians.

And Mr Kampyongo who is opposition parliamentary chief whip has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to urgently take action and address the inconsistencies and incoherence in communication on a number of issues by his government because the failure to effectively communicate does not inspire confidence in citizens.

PHOENIX NEWS