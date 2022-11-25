GOVT DEFENDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA`S RECENT APPOINTMENTS

By Mastone Monze /Patricia Male

Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the recent appointments made by President Hakainde Hichilema are non-partisan but anchored on professionalism and capabilities of citizens.

Speaking during the vice president`s question time in parliament this morning, Mrs. Nalumango says president Hichilema understands and respects the rule of law in making appointments.

Mrs. Nalumango says the appointments made under the new dawn government are not based on party affiliation but qualifications, capabilities and nationality adding that government will not discriminate any citizen and will employ anyone as long as the person is qualified for the job.

She was responding to a question from leader of opposition in parliament Brian Mundubile who wanted to know whether president Hichilema is considerate of constitutional implications in appointing party cadres to run sensitive government institutions.

Meanwhile, Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza is urging members of parliament to give McDonald Chipenzi and Mwangala Zaloumis a chance to preside over the affairs of the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- and prove themselves.

Mr. Mwanza said he will write to parliament and appear before a parliamentary committee to support the ratification of Mr. Chipenzi and Mrs. Zaloumis in spite of the social divided opinion over their appointment.

President Hichilema on Wednesday this week appointed Lusaka lawyer Mwangala Zaloumis as Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson to be deputized by Ali Simwinga and MacDonald Chipenzi as Commissioner among other appointments.

