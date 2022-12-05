Govt Delegation Visits Funeral House Of The Late Former Kabwe Central Member Of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube

GOVERNMENT DELEGATION VISITS FUNERAL HOUSE OF THE LATE FORMER KABWE CENTRAL MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT TUTWA NGULUBE

A Government delegation yesterday visited the funeral house of the late former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube who died on Saturday after an illness.

This was in Highridge residential area in Kabwe where the funeral of the deceased is being held.

The delegation comprised Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga, his Central province counterpart Milner Mwanakampwe, Kabwe District Commissioner Lennox Shimwambwa, Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Chrizoster Phiri and other senior government officials.

Hon. Nanjuwa who conveyed a message of condolences from President Hakainde Hichilema to the bereaved family, said the President and the entire Government were saddened by the death of the former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament who also served as Deputy Government Chief Whip in the PF Government.

Hon. Nanjuwa said President Hichilema recognises the important role that the deceased played in serving the people of Zambia as Member of Parliament and as Deputy Government Chief Whip.

The late Hon. Ngulube’s young sister, Tawanda, said the family is devastated by the death of her elder brother.

The late Mr Ngulube died at the weekend in Lusaka after an illness.

