GOVT DENIES BACKING MWEEMBA FOR FAZ PRESIDENCY



Minister of Sport Elvis Nkandu says the Government is not supporting any candidate ahead of the FAZ elections to be held on 29th March in Livingstone.





Some people have accused the Government of supporting the reported candidature of FC Muza owner Keith Mweemba for the position of FAZ President.



But Nkandu said the government has no role in selecting or endorsing candidates for the FAZ elections.





Nkandu said the government has no knowledge of whether Keith Mweemba, whom some reports claim is being backed by the government, is contesting in the elections.





This is contained in a media statement issued by Nchimunya Ng’andu, the Principal Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts.



“The FAZ elections are an independent process, and the government has no role in selecting or endorsing candidates. These matters should be handled by football stakeholders in line with FAZ and FIFA regulations. We remain committed to promoting transparency and fair play in all sports governance structures in Zambia,” Nkandu said.





“It is unfortunate that some individuals are making baseless claims without facts. If anyone has questions regarding Mr. Bwalya’s withdrawal, they should engage him directly instead of spreading misinformation. The government has no hand in this matter and urges all stakeholders to remain factual and responsible in their discourse,” he said.