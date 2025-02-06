GOVT DIDN’T INFLUENCE KALU’S WITHDRAWAL FROM FAZ ELECTIONS – NKANDU





THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts has dismissed suggestions that government was involved in Kalusha Bwalya’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections set for March 29.





Minister of Sports Youth and Arts, Elvis Nkandu says government will not interfere in the FAZ elections.





In a statement issued by Ministry of Sports Youth and Arts Principal Public Relations Officer Nchimunya Ng’andu, Nkandu described the FAZ election process as independent and stakeholder-driven.





“The FAZ elections are an independent process, and the government has no role in selecting or endorsing candidates. These matters should be handled by football stakeholders in line with FAZ and FIFA regulations,” Nkandu stated.



News Diggers