GOVT DISAPPOINTED WITH PF

Government is disappointed with the opposition Patriotic Front for alleging that the confiscation and seizure of properties belonging to members of the former first family by law enforcement agencies is an abuse of authority.

Acting Information and Media Minister, MAKOZO CHIKOTE says such claims demonstrate lack of understanding and also serve to undermine Government’s efforts to uphold justice and accountability.

Mr. CHIKOTE says the claims are baseless and politically motivated with an attempt to discredit legitimate actions.

Speaking in a statement he said that it is deceptive of the PF through its Chairperson for publicity and Information RAPHEAL NAKACINDA and his junior EMMANUEL MWAMBA to mislead the nation.

He said the Government firmly believes in the principle of transparency, accountability and the rule of law, and thus actions against those who plunder public resources are a reflection of its commitment.

Mr. CHIKOTE said the law enforcement agencies are encouraged to investigate and prosecute those they reasonably suspect to be in receipt of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

SOURCE: ZNBC