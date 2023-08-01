Govt disburse money for Samukonga medicals treatment

Injured Athlete Muzala Samukonga says he has received money to to facilitate the process of treatment.

In a statement earlier today,the Celebrated Sprinter confirmed receipt of the money from the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts.

Samukonga said he received the money from the government on July,31.

The Athlete sustained an injury from his previous race which made him not finish the race on July 14 in Poland.

Below is Samukonga’s full statement

I would like to update the nation about my injury which I sustained during my last meet.

As every Zambian citizen is aware that I sustained an injury from my previous race which made me not to finish the race on the 14th of July 2023,in Poland.

With that being said I would like to inform the nation that on the 31st of July 2023, we received the money for my treatment from the ministry of sports at exactly 22:00hrs (CAT),

Now that we have received the money,we will start the process for my treatment and. In as much as we don’t know how long the treatment and process will take we hope that I will be treated as soon as possible with the hopes and prayer of getting better and back on track for training before the world championships later this month

Participating at the world championship and raising the Zambian flag high has always been my dream and we will not let the dream shutdown just like that.

THE SUN WILL RISE AND THE EAGLE WILL FLY AGAIN.

MUZALA SAMUKONGA

ADIDAS ATHLETE

MULUNGU PASOGOLO

