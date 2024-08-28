GOVT DISMISSES CLAIMS THAT AFLATOXIN CONTAMINATED MEALIE-MEAL IS FROM TANZANIA IMPORTED MAIZE



Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo has dispelled assertions by some sections of society that the aflatoxin detected in some mealie-meal brands is from the maize that government is importing from Tanzania.



And Mr. Mtolo has assured consumers that the problem of aflatoxin in some mealie-meal and animal feed brands is insignificant and will soon be controlled as necessary control measures have been instituted.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mtolo has clarified that none of the maize so far imported for the food relief program has been distributed anywhere.



He explains that the aflatoxin reported in some mealie meal brands is as a result of the failure by some millers to buy maize with a maximum recommended moisture content of 12.5%.



The agriculture minister adds that the reported aflatoxin should also serve as a lesson to people who are in a habit of complaining every marketing season over the delay by the food reserve agency to start maize purchases, saying it is done to avoid such incidences.



