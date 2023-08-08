GOVT DISOWNS FAKE DNPW RECRUITMENT ADVERT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

LUSAKA, Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Ministry of Tourism, through the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) would like to warn members of the general public of fake recruitment advert circulating on social media.

The advert is stating that DNPW is recruiting Wildlife Police Officers when in fact not.

Therefore, the ministry would like to advise member of public to dismiss the advertisement as work of criminals who want to swindle unsuspecting people.

The Ministry has also received information that the swindlers are syphoning moneys from the public through the said advert which is very unfortunate.

We have since reported that matter to the Zambia Police and investigations are going on.

Members of the public are advised verify such adverts with the Ministry or DNPW when they come across them to avoid being duped by criminals.