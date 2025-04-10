GOVT DISTANCES ITSELF FROM THABO KAWANA’S PUBLIC STATEMENT ON ECL’S HEALTH





CORNELIUS Mweetwa has distanced government from Thabo Kawana’s public statement in which he took time to discuss the health status of former President Edgar Lungu without express permission from him, stating that in fact, the Information and Media Permanent Secretary spoke in his personal capacity.





Credit: Daily Nation