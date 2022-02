GOVT DOESN’T KNOW NEW CHIPOLOPOLO COACH

Government says it is still in the dark over the appointment of the Crontian Ajosa Asanovic because the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has not informed them and did not consult during the recruitment process despite being a major

stakeholder.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu said in an interview with Daily Mail yesterday that FAZ did not consult Government when employing the new coach and has not informed the ministry up to now.