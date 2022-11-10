GOVT EXPLAINS DELAY TO PAY GRATUITIES AND PENSIONS OWED TO UNZA AND CBU EMPLOYEES AND RETIREES

By Lukundo Nankamba

Education Minister Douglas Syakalima has assured that the government is looking into payment of gratuities and pensions owed to University Of Zambia–UNZA- and Copperbelt University–CBU- employees and retirees.

University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union –UNZALARU- on Monday this week gave the government a 60 day ultimatum to make a full payment of all gratuities and pensions owed to serving and retired staff at unza in excess of K600 Miilion.

But Mr Syakalima explains that the delays have been due to the balancing of gratuities and pensions for UNZA and CBU retirees that did not fulfill NAPSA and Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA-statutory obligations which the government owes so much due to defaults.

The minister says the government understands the stress and is making efforts to meet their demands hence ultimatums should not be the way to dialogue as efforts have been made so far of paying 50 million each to UNZA and CBU at the beginning of this year towards payment of gratuities and pensions.

Mr Syakalima says using force will not produce the intended results and has urged unions to remain calm as their terminal benefits will be paid.