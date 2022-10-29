GOVT EXPLAINS SALARY DELAYS FOR SOME NEWLY RECRUITED TEACHERS

By Prudence Siabana

Government says the delayed payment of salaries for some newly recruited teachers for 3 months is as a result of money that has been bouncing back due to wrong credentials that were submitted by the teachers to their human resource in their respective districts.

Education Minister Douglas Siakalima tells Phoenix News that after engaging with the human resource at the ministry, it has been discovered that there are various issues at play and the ministry is yet to establish the real problem at hand.

Mr. Siakalima says there could be teething problems that may be faced during the process and has asked the newly recruited teachers to be patient as government is working at resolving the matter.

He has disclosed that so far, about 17,000 out of over 30,000 newly recruited teachers are already on payroll and are receiving their salaries.

Recently some newly recruited teachers threatened to down tools following governments delay to pay them their three months’ salary areas starting from august this year when the first batch of teachers received their salaries to date.

PHOENIX NEWS