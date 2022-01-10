By Nchimunya Ng’andu

Patriotic Front Member and former National Democratic Congress leader, Chishimba Kambwili has accused the ruling UPND government of single sourcing a supplier of fertilizer for the 2021/2022 farming season.

Appearing on Costa on Sunday night, Mr. Kambwili alleged that government had single sourced Alpha Commodities, a firm that has close ties to the current government to supply fertiliser at an exorbitant price.

He further questioned the UPND government on why it was allegedly going against its campaign promise of reducing the cost of fertiliser to about $700 per ton from over $1000 per ton.

Mr. Kambwili has challenged government to walk the talk by ensuring that they fulfil their campaign promises made to the Zambian people.

But UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Mr. Kamwbili’s allegations are unfounded as government only continued working with firms that were already working with the previous government.

He adds that Alpha Commodities was one of the fertilizer suppliers with a clean record from the previous government. -Diamond Tv