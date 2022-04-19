GOVERNMENT FORMALLY CANCELS DEBT SWAP

PUBLIC sector unions have been advised by Government that the debt-swap agreement will be terminated.

Government says the debt swap and restructuring initiative as a condition of service due to non-availability of resources is not sustainable.

Last year, the Patriotic Front (PF) administration initiated the debt swap arrangement, where it pledged that it would settle debts owed by thousands of civil servants who had obtained loans from various financial institutions.