GOV’T GOES AFTER “AIR” SUPPLIERS



ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says demand letters have been issued to recover money from institutions and individuals that entered into contracts with Government but never executed or under-executed during the previous regime.



Mr Kabesha explained in an interview that demand letters have been issued after the auditing was done and they affect areas such as road construction as well as supply of goods and fertiliser.



“When we say people or institutions who supplied air to the Government, we mean it is those who were supposed to supply goods to the Government, and nothing came,” he said.



Daily Mail