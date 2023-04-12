GOVT HALTS MAIZE AND MEALIE MEAL EXPORTS

By Correspondent Reporter

GOVERNMENT has acknowledged the current maize meal shortage in the country and has since stopped any export of maize and mealie meal.

Speaking at a joint media briefing in Lusaka today, Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma revealed that the defence and security wings have been directed to intensify patrols on the Copperbelt and Northern Provinces.

Lufuma said the two circuits is where smuggling of mealie meal is believed to be rampant.

He said his Ministry and that of Home Affairs have therefore formed anti-smuggling teams have in all affected districts.

Lufuma has directed the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) to deliver more mealie meal to the Copperbelt, Northern circuit and other needy areas in order to stabilize the prices.

And Lufuma says the intended import of mealie meal from South Africa will not service the local market but will be exported direct to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under security escort.

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the same media briefing revealed that he has received reports that farmers near border areas have sold their unharvested maize fields to