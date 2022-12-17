Govt Happy With Progress On James Ndambo Funded Tar Road

GOVERNMENT HAPPY WITH PROGRESS ON NDAMBO FUNDED TAR ROAD

By Michael Nyumbu

Choma District Commissioner, Gamela Sikaleya, says the progress on the James Ndambo sponsored Choma Hospital Road rehabilitation work is impressive and calming.

Speaking when he inspected the Construction site, Sikaleya remarked that the Choma Hospital Road is a great gift to people in the district as it will ease movement to and from the medical facility.

He recalled that the former state of the road did not make it a good connection point to the Hospital as it was uncomfortable when driving patients in critical conditions.

Sikaleya urged the locals to avoid vandalizing the road, adding that the street lights installed should also be taken care of.

Meanwhile, Choma resident, John Chiyabi, has expressed hope that the road project will be completed and commissioned soon.

He is happy that patients will now be transported with comfort as they use the once bad road which had potholes.