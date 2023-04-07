Govt Has Been The Biggest Smuggler Of Maize And Must Take Responsibility-Greyford Monde

GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN THE BIGGEST SMUGGLER OF MAIZE AND MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY

Government has been the biggest smuggler of maize and must take responsibility as opposed to shifting blame on small scale traders.

Zambia is in a serious hunger crisis owing to government’s massive smuggling of maize coupled with it’s insatiable appetite for profits on strategic national food reserve and inconsistent agricultural policies.

Government must therefore take responsibility and shoulder the blame as opposed to accusing small scale traders who possibly have only sold a paltry 10% of the maize stock.

Government’s call for millers to begin importing mealie meal from neighbouring countries signifies the depth of the hunger situation in the country.

It is a taboo in Zambia to see government restricting people on a number of mealie meal bags to buy.

It is time for this government to be sincere and transparent. The Minister of Agriculture is on record a few days ago assuring the nation that the country is food secure and that government will continue exporting maize to neighbouring countries. Alas the truth on the ground is showing that the country has no maize stock.

The UPND’s government failed policies on agriculture show that government does not care for the common man on the ground who is overburdened with high cost of mealie meal.

The new dawn’s circus on this hunger situation with regards the unwarranted exports of maize and mealie meal from Zambia and importation of the same commodity from neighboring countries must be condemned by all.

Greyford Monde

PF Presidential Aspirant