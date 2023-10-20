Gov’t has facilitated the voluntary temporary relocation of 77- Zambians from Israel…includes 72 students

The government has successfully coordinated the voluntary temporary relocation of 77 Zambians from Israel, according to Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Stanley Kakubo. This group of relocated individuals includes 72 students.

Minister Kakubo revealed these developments during a media briefing held in Lusaka. He also disclosed that there are currently 172 known Zambians in Israel, with 143 of them being students pursuing their studies.

Importantly, Minister Kakubo reassured the public that there have been no casualties among the Zambian community residing in Israel, emphasizing the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad.

In an effort to facilitate efficient and well-organized relocation, the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry has invited relatives of Zambians residing in Israel to a meeting at the ministry’s headquarters. This consultation aims to address any concerns and provide support during the relocation process.