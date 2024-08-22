Govt has finally names the mealie meal brands that have elevated levels of aflatoxins

Government has finally names the mealie meal brands that have elevated levels of aflatoxins.

GOV’T NAMES MILLING COMPANIES WHOSE MAIZE HAD ELEVATED LEVELS OF AFLA-TOXINS



Government has named the eight milling companies whose maize and mealie meal products had elevated levels of Afla-toxins.



These are PEMBE, AFRICA, SHABCO, CONTINENTAL, GIRAD, BUSU and STAR MILLING as well as Farm Feed.



Ministry of Information and Media, Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA disclosed at a media briefing in Kitwe this morning that the named companies had their products tested and found positive.



Mr. KAWANA said the government will mention more companies if their products test positive to high levels of Afla-toxins after the results are out.



He said all the batches with elevated levels of Afla-toxins have been withdrawn from the market.



Mr. KAWANA added that the Afla-toxins has been found in batches of Mealie Meal and animal feed.



And, Mr. KAWANA has advised individuals to use social media responsibly by not spreading lies regarding the levels of Afla-toxin in some mealie meal and dog food.



Meanwhile, Zambia National Public Health Institute Director General ROMA CHILENGI said his team will continue to sample products to ensure that the Maize, Mealie meal and dog food is safe.



Professor CHILENGI assured the nation that the government is on top of things to ensure that the food is fit for human consumption.



And, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services KENNEDY LISHIMPI urged the public to trust the information that is coming from the government.