Govt has finally names the mealie meal brands that have elevated levels of aflatoxins

Government has finally names the mealie meal brands that have elevated levels of aflatoxins.
GOV’T NAMES MILLING COMPANIES WHOSE MAIZE HAD ELEVATED LEVELS OF AFLA-TOXINS
Government has named the eight milling companies whose maize and mealie meal products had elevated levels of Afla-toxins.
These are PEMBE, AFRICA, SHABCO, CONTINENTAL, GIRAD, BUSU and STAR MILLING as well as Farm Feed.
Ministry of Information and Media, Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA disclosed at a media briefing in Kitwe this morning that the named companies had their products tested and found positive.
Mr. KAWANA said the government will mention more companies if their products test positive to high levels of Afla-toxins after the results are out.
He said all the batches with elevated levels of Afla-toxins have been withdrawn from the market.
Mr. KAWANA added that the Afla-toxins has been found in batches of Mealie Meal and animal feed.
And, Mr. KAWANA has advised individuals to use social media responsibly by not spreading lies regarding the levels of Afla-toxin in some mealie meal and dog food.
Meanwhile, Zambia National Public Health Institute Director General ROMA CHILENGI said his team will continue to sample products to ensure that the Maize, Mealie meal and dog food is safe.
Professor CHILENGI assured the nation that the government is on top of things to ensure that the food is fit for human consumption.
And, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services KENNEDY LISHIMPI urged the public to trust the information that is coming from the government.
How true is this information? Who made the announcement? Not long ago, Millers Association of Zambia has assured the nation that the mealie meal on the market is safe. Pembe Milling also has distanced itself from the same and has assured us that their product is safe. So who is this propagandist spreading this damaging and alarming information? This is damaging people’s reputation and business. Tomorrow when the same person is arrested, he will the first one to cry persecution and shrinking democratic space, therefore blaming HH as usual. Is telling lies democracy? This poison thing is just a ploy by some disgruntled elements who thrive on propaganda hoping to gain political mileage. It will not work, Hakainde is already hundreds of meters ahead of you. If you watched Chililabombwe and Chingola visits yesterday, you should be having diarrhea by now. Ulya umuntu wakuleka fye, Lesa alimupela. Take your politics away from food, we have had a lot of gassing, we don’t want poisoning again. Politicking will come mu 2026, this time is work, bwacha tubombe.
100% true my brother. Schemers. HH is miles away untouchable. I mean they can’t just see they are wasting their time. Instead of organizing their parties olo their alliance they are chasing WIND..How can you catch WIND really? This level of desperation they have reached they can easily contaminate ZNS mealie meal and stand on Kilimanjaro.
Infact this is what Nakachinda wanted to hear from the Food and Drugs Laboratory.
Mwachepa sana! Bwacha Tubombe!
Sir we all love HH because we see apo alebomba. But, come on, you are not a scientist as we are so shut up!!!! Leave Prof Chilengi work. We scientists understand, you don’t and you can’t!!!!! There are human lives involved. Do you think a professor in medicine and engineering can lie???? Bola panshi yama.
And your traceable degree in science is in which discipline and from which academic institution. I look forward to your answer.
All humans have the capacity to lie, since the day Eve was deceived by the snake
Thank you Mr Kawana for quick feed back.The bad food stuff was already withdrawn from the market.So we now know we are safe God bless you thanks indeed.
You are a danger to our country.
He should be careful. Does he have proof that these companies products have these harmful toxins? When did he conduct a test and who scientifically gave results? He can be sued in his personal capacity as well as in his public servant capacity.
Just yesterday, praise singers were insulting us saying it is all fake news.
Where are you now?
We seriously need to change government.
Never again.
Vote wisely in 2026.
You don’t change working governments Iwe shaaaa!!!!!
Hmmmmmm. This government is sleeping iwe.
This saga has clearly shown that we do not have opposition, hence living dangerously.
Poor reporting. You need to explain what are “afla-toxins” How do they get formed, What do they do on people’s health systems if consumed, Why does Zambia have them now and has never had them before. Dont tell me they are carcinogens-What are carconogens? etc etc