Govt has interest in Edgar Lungu immunity removal – Speaker Nelly Mutti

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti yesterday refused
to admit a matter without notice in which a United Party for
National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament, Mubita
Anakakoka demanded that the executive should bring to
Parliament a motion to strip former President Edgar Lungu of
his immunity from prosecution.
Nakakoka, the UPND Luena Member of Parliament desirous that
Parliament should move a motion remove the immunity of former
president Lungu to explain to the nation how he acquired his
wealth.
Anakoka raised an urgent matter without notice for government
to bring an appropriate motion to give Lungu an opportunity to
account for his wealth that he was able to gift members of
family property worth billions.
Misleading heading…
Indeed and for what reason when the article is very clear.