Govt has interest in Edgar Lungu immunity removal – Speaker Nelly Mutti

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti yesterday refused

to admit a matter without notice in which a United Party for

National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament, Mubita

Anakakoka demanded that the executive should bring to

Parliament a motion to strip former President Edgar Lungu of

his immunity from prosecution.

Nakakoka, the UPND Luena Member of Parliament desirous that

Parliament should move a motion remove the immunity of former

president Lungu to explain to the nation how he acquired his

wealth.

Anakoka raised an urgent matter without notice for government

to bring an appropriate motion to give Lungu an opportunity to

account for his wealth that he was able to gift members of

family property worth billions.