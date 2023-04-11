Govt has lifted all taxes and other fees for mealie meal imports

GOVT SIGNS SI ON MEALI MEAL IMPORTS
PAUL SHALALA
ZNBC News
Finance and National Planning Minister, SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE has issued a Statutory Instrument -SI- to allow for the import of mealie meal to stabilize prices of the commodity.
Dr. MUSOKOTWANE says the SI has lifted all taxes and other fees for maize imports to allow the private sector bring in maize into the country.
Dr MUSOKOTWANE was speaking in an exclusive interview with ZNBC News on the sidelines of the ongoing Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC.
He said government has decided to lift taxes on maize imports to respond to the artificial shortage of the staple food.
Unbelievable. How did we get to this?
Zambia is now importing the same mealie meal it exported.
This will not solve the problem. Those countries that imported mealie meal from Zambia have already consumed it, or redistributed it. They imported from us for a good reason.
Why can they not ban export of maize first? Could it be that those in power are behind the smuggling ?
Hakainde keeps making under 5 errors. Totally Clueless.