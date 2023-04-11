Govt has lifted all taxes and other fees for mealie meal imports

GOVT SIGNS SI ON MEALI MEAL IMPORTS

PAUL SHALALA

ZNBC News

Finance and National Planning Minister, SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE has issued a Statutory Instrument -SI- to allow for the import of mealie meal to stabilize prices of the commodity.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE says the SI has lifted all taxes and other fees for maize imports to allow the private sector bring in maize into the country.

Dr MUSOKOTWANE was speaking in an exclusive interview with ZNBC News on the sidelines of the ongoing Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC.

He said government has decided to lift taxes on maize imports to respond to the artificial shortage of the staple food.