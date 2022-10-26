Govt has stopped the verification of Grade 12 results by ECZ for the ongoing recruitment exercise for the Defence Forces

Govt halts G12 results verification for defence force recruitment exercise

Government has stopped the verification of Grade 12 results by the Examination Council of Zambia -ECZ- for the ongoing recruitment exercise for the Defence Force.

Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma says Government has decided to stop the verification process due to the congestion that has characterised the exercise at ECZ centres.

Lufuma told ZNBC news that all documents that will be submitted by the applicants will be verified by respective services.

The Minister further explained that there is one month period by all the services to receive the applications for recruitment of five thousand officers.

Lufuma has urged all those that wish to apply for the jobs to do so through the provincial offices or use the post offices.

Credit: ZNBC