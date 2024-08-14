GOVT HASN’T BOUGHT ZAMBEEF’S CHIAWA FARM – NKULUKUSA
SECRETARY to the Treasury, Felix Nkulukusa, has clarified that government has not bought Zambeef’s Chiawa farm. However, Nkulukusa says IDC is considering purchasing the farm, and is currently undertaking due diligence on the property.
Recently, government disclosed that it had purchased Zambeef’s Chiawa Estate Farm in Kafue District at $13.5 million and handed it over to the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) for its management.
This announcement has attracted heavy criticism from many stakeholders who have questioned government’s decision to spend such a large sum of money on the farm when the state already has farming blocks that can be developed.
News Diggers
Mr. Miles Sampa, Mr. Mtonga, the Ambassador of Lies Mwamba and others that have misconcieved notions as how things work.
Here the Secretary to the Treasury has spoken on behalf of Government. The arm that acts and transacts on behalf of the Government possibly with the legal arm.
For Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba you owe Muna nd Valentine an apology for bring their names into disrepute and slander. If I was them I would sue your behind into oblivion. Too often out of malice you heartlessly make statements without forethought.
Its a lesson to those that want parot. Ask question instead of making unfound accusation. For political milegage people make unfound statement drawn from scanty information. What a pitiful set of human beings.