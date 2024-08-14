GOVT HASN’T BOUGHT ZAMBEEF’S CHIAWA FARM – NKULUKUSA



SECRETARY to the Treasury, Felix Nkulukusa, has clarified that government has not bought Zambeef’s Chiawa farm. However, Nkulukusa says IDC is considering purchasing the farm, and is currently undertaking due diligence on the property.



Recently, government disclosed that it had purchased Zambeef’s Chiawa Estate Farm in Kafue District at $13.5 million and handed it over to the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) for its management.



This announcement has attracted heavy criticism from many stakeholders who have questioned government’s decision to spend such a large sum of money on the farm when the state already has farming blocks that can be developed.



News Diggers