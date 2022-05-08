Govt hunt for vehicles bought by PF before elections

Home Affairs Minister JACK MWIIMBU says his ministry has instituted investigations to identify the vehicles that were bought by the previous Government prior to the 2021 elections.

This follows the end of amnesty that was granted to individuals, who once served in Government and parastals, to return government vehicles that might have been acquired illegally.

Mr MWIIMBU says the investigations will be done through the Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA- and other relevant institutions.

-ZNBC