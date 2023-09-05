Govt Implored To Find Ways To Stabilize The Price Of Fuel

GOVERNMENT IMPLORED TO FIND WAYS TO STABILIZE THE PRICE OF FUEL.

Opposition United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia, or UPPZ, has urged the government to address the high pump price of fuel by finding ways that can stabilize the cost of the commodity.

In a statement issued to the media and made available to Mano News, UPPZ leader CHARLES CHANDA, says his party is concerned about the Energy Regulation Board, or ERB’s, upward adjustment in the price of petrol and diesel for the month of September 2023.

Mr. CHANDA notes that the hike on fuel will have a direct impact on the lives of citizens, who he said, are already struggling to make it.

He stresses that it is in this regard that UPPZ is calling on the government to stabilize the price of fuel so that the high cost of living can be reduced.

Yesterday, the Government through the ERB announced a hike in the pump price of fuel for the month of September. Petrol now costs Twenty-Nine Kwacha Forty-Two Ngwee (K29.42) per liter, while Diesel is Twenty-Six Kwacha Eighty-Eight Ngwee (K26.88) per liter and Kerosene maintains at Twenty Kwacha Forty-four Ngwee (K20.44) per litre.