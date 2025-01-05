GOVT INITIATES URGENT AND DECISIVE MEASURES TO FIGHT FALL ARMY WORMS



The Ministry of Agriculture has initiated urgent and decisive measures aimed at combating the widespread infestation of fall army worms that is threatening the country’s food security.





Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo says the ministry is aware that the fall army worm infestations which have been reported in all the provinces, can have a devastating effect on national food security.





Mr. Mtolo says to safeguard the livelihoods of farmers and ensure the country’s food security, the ministry is rolling out a comprehensive response plan designed for effective and rapid action as the ministry anticipated the increase in fall army worm infestation due to prolonged dry spells.





He says his ministry, therefore, procured and distributed 55,000 litres of low-risk fall army worm chemicals to all the 10 provinces of the country for strategic purposes which were deliberately positioned to enable swift responses to all districts.





The minister has said in a statement that to enhance reporting and response system, farmers experiencing infestations are urged to report immediately to their camp extension officers and upon receiving the chemicals, must spray their fields without delay.





Mr. Mtolo is of the view that this rapid intervention is essential to suppress pest populations, protect crops, and mitigate further damage.



