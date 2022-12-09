GOV’T INVESTIGATES K2 LAND SAGA

By Michael Nyumbu

Government is on a fact-finding mission in Sinazongwe district over reports that a Chinese Mining firm is allegedly buying land at k2 per square meter from the locals.

District Commissioner Nchimunya Siakkole tells Byta Fm news that his office learnt about the allegations through the Centre for Environmental justice.

He says he was informed that the Chinese investors planned to relocate residents of Mazyamuna area after buying land amounting to 60, 000 square meters.

Siakkole says a proper investigation is currently being instituted so that actions can be taken over the matter.

Meanwhile, Gwembe Valley Advocate Winter Muvombo calls for justice on Mazyamuna land saga, saying agencies such as the Zambia Environmental Management Agency – ZEMA must take interest in the matter.

Muvombo also called on the Chiefdoms of Sinazongwe district to resolve their succession wrangles so they can address land disputes in the area.

During a meeting held by Center for Environmental Justice last weekend, Residents of Mazyamuna Area of Sinazongwe complained about a Chinese Mining investor buying land at K2 per square meter.

Residents say their proposed price was K2,000 per square meter, which was rejected

