GOVT INVOKES SECTION 54 OF THE CYBER SECURITY AND CYBER CRIMES ACT NUMBER 2 OF 2021
Highlights from the joint press briefing by the honourable Ministers of Technology and Science Hon. Felix Mutati and Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu MP
✅ Government has invoked Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act Number 2 of 2021 to deal with people practicing online hate speech, propaganda, defamation and abuse of children online.
✅ Section 54 of the said law provides five years imprisonment for someone convicted for such crimes.
✅ The public is urged to adhere to the law and avoid social media posts that may make them come in conflict with the law.
✅ WhatsApp Group Administrators are reminded to curtail postings that are illegal and in bad faith as they will be held responsible for any publication of such information.
* Citizens are urged to be wary of purveyors of fake news, misinformation and propaganda on social media platforms.
✅ Citizens are further urged to be impassioned advocates and champions of responsible use of the cyber space.
✅ Government has invested heavily in cyber infrastructure to detect those spreading falsehoods and those scamming people.
✅ Wrongdoers online are warned, they have no place to hide, they will be smoked out of their hiding places.
✅ Scammers cause emotional and physical harm to their victims and government is doing everything possible to protect the public from abuse.
GOVT INVOKES SECTION 54 OF THE CYBER SECURITY AND CYBER CRIMES ACT NUMBER 2 OF 2021