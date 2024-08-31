GOVT INVOKES SECTION 54 OF THE CYBER SECURITY AND CYBER CRIMES ACT NUMBER 2 OF 2021



Highlights from the joint press briefing by the honourable Ministers of Technology and Science Hon. Felix Mutati and Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu MP



✅ Government has invoked Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act Number 2 of 2021 to deal with people practicing online hate speech, propaganda, defamation and abuse of children online.



✅ Section 54 of the said law provides five years imprisonment for someone convicted for such crimes.



✅ The public is urged to adhere to the law and avoid social media posts that may make them come in conflict with the law.



✅ WhatsApp Group Administrators are reminded to curtail postings that are illegal and in bad faith as they will be held responsible for any publication of such information.



* Citizens are urged to be wary of purveyors of fake news, misinformation and propaganda on social media platforms.



✅ Citizens are further urged to be impassioned advocates and champions of responsible use of the cyber space.

✅ Government has invested heavily in cyber infrastructure to detect those spreading falsehoods and those scamming people.



✅ Wrongdoers online are warned, they have no place to hide, they will be smoked out of their hiding places.



✅ Scammers cause emotional and physical harm to their victims and government is doing everything possible to protect the public from abuse.