GOVT INVOKES SECTION 54 OF THE CYBER SECURITY AND CYBER CRIMES ACT NUMBER 2 OF 2021

Highlights from the joint press briefing by the honourable Ministers of Technology and Science Hon. Felix Mutati and Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu MP

✅ Government has invoked Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act Number 2 of 2021 to deal with people practicing online hate speech, propaganda, defamation and abuse of children online.

✅ Section 54 of the said law provides five years imprisonment for someone convicted for such crimes.

✅ The public is urged to adhere to the law and avoid social media posts that may make them come in conflict with the law. 

✅ WhatsApp Group Administrators are reminded to curtail postings that are illegal and in bad faith as they will be held responsible for any publication of such information.

* Citizens are urged to be wary of purveyors of fake news, misinformation and propaganda on social media platforms.
 
✅ Citizens are further urged to be impassioned advocates and champions of responsible use of the cyber space. 
✅ Government has invested heavily in cyber infrastructure to detect those spreading falsehoods and those scamming people. 

✅ Wrongdoers online are warned, they have no place to hide, they will be smoked out of their hiding places. 

✅ Scammers cause emotional and physical harm to their victims and government is doing everything possible to protect the public from abuse.

