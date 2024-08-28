GOVT INVOKES SECTION 54 OF THE CYBER SECURITY AND CYBER CRIMES ACT NUMBER 2 OF 2021
Highlights from the joint press briefing by the honourable Ministers of Technology and Science Hon. Felix Mutati and Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu MP
✅ Government has invoked Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act Number 2 of 2021 to deal with people practicing online hate speech, propaganda, defamation and abuse of children online.
✅ Section 54 of the said law provides five years imprisonment for someone convicted for such crimes.
✅ The public is urged to adhere to the law and avoid social media posts that may make them come in conflict with the law.
✅ WhatsApp Group Administrators are reminded to curtail postings that are illegal and in bad faith as they will be held responsible for any publication of such information.
* Citizens are urged to be wary of purveyors of fake news, misinformation and propaganda on social media platforms.
✅ Citizens are further urged to be impassioned advocates and champions of responsible use of the cyber space.
✅ Government has invested heavily in cyber infrastructure to detect those spreading falsehoods and those scamming people.
✅ Wrongdoers online are warned, they have no place to hide, they will be smoked out of their hiding places.
✅ Scammers cause emotional and physical harm to their victims and government is doing everything possible to protect the public from abuse.
GOVT INVOKES SECTION 54 OF THE CYBER SECURITY AND CYBER CRIMES ACT NUMBER 2 OF 2021
We have heard NO ONE will say I didn’t hear. Now it is UpTo those who have not mouth breaks to go for mouth breaks bonding.
You can not silence people when they are not happy. Let him introduce those stupid laws in his own village.
So we will now get arrested for simply stating that Hakainde has failed miserably? Or that Hakainde made a lot of money during privatisation? Or that Hakainde is impotent in fighting corruption?
We will get arrested for telling the truth?
So Hakainde now wants the whole country to be liars like him?
Vote wisely in 2026.
Kkkkkk, kicks of dying horse.
What is the meaning of this garbage? Why is UPND the first government to ever “INVOKE” this stupid clauses? This is not Hitler’s Germany. We are a free nation. Our freedom isnt subject to politicians. It is constitutional!
The government should not allow people practicing online hate speech, propaganda, defamation and abuse of children online. So it’s a move in the right direction so that those who abuse their freedom can be dealt with.
You will be the first one to cry when a different president comes in and uses these same laws against you abena Zambezi. You will be crying tribalism forgetting that you supported this same nonsense.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Only those who abuse their freedom will cry, online hate speech, propaganda, defamation and abuse of children online are not fundamental human rights, they are crimes against humanity and are punishable by law, those who commit such crimes are enemies of the state and should be dealt with.
Government should have avoided going that way because it will just worsen the tension that is already existing in the country! It will just bring more tribal divisions which are already very high. For sale of peace in the country this should just be reversed! People need cheaper food and not heightened cyber security! Surely people are sleeping hungry in the country and seriously need help from the government!